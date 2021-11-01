Taking out the trash? The District of Port Hardy is sharing an important reminder for locals when it comes to garbage and recycling disposal.

Starting today (Monday, Nov. 1), garbage and recycling pickup returns to bi-weekly alternating pickup in Port Hardy. This means weekly garbage pickup is no longer.

This week (Nov. 1 to 6), crews will be picking up two garbage cans per household. Then, next week, they’ll be collecting recycling. The week after, it’s back to garbage, and so on.

Locals can utilize this garbage and recycling schedule from the district:

Anyone with questions in regards to garbage and recycling pickup can call the Municipal Hall (250) 949-6665.