A jump in COVID-19 exposures has prompted one First Nation on the North Island to halt operations for 48 hours, starting today at 6 pm (Nov. 2).

The Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation says the shutdown “will provide the necessary time for proper notification from Public Health as well as time for our staff to connect with community members in need of support.”

A post on its health and family services Facebook page says all non-essential activity at on-reserve buildings will be suspended. This includes the band office, schools, gathering spaces, and health buildings.

As well, it’s noted the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School located in Port Hardy will be closed until Monday, Nov. 8, due to most students being unvaccinated.

According to the Facebook post, at this time, households with known exposures or positive test results have been asked to isolate.

“We ask that staff and families monitor for symptoms and follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines,” the First Nation added.