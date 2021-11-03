Grab the rat trap: Nanaimo is among the “rattiest” places on Vancouver Island. Duncan and Victoria are also on the annual list compiled by pest control company Orkin.

Victoria places third in B.C.’s top 20 rattiest cities, with Nanaimo in 16th and Duncan in 18th.

The good news for Duncan is that it dropped down from 14th on last year’s ranking.

Orkin says the communities are ranked by the number of rodent treatments the company did in each from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

To keep rats away from your home, it suggests you seal cracks or holes in your foundation and install weather stripping around windows and doors.

You should also keep bushes away from exterior walls and get rid of moisture sources, such as clogged gutters, and keep garbage and old food away from your house.