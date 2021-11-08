A man living on the streets of downtown Campbell River is now recovering after suffering a serious blade wound, police say.

According to RCMP, officers responded to a report from BC Ambulance Services at 1:39 this morning (Sunday, Nov. 7).

Paramedics were already on scene, treating the 35-year-old victim, an Indigenous man. The gash to his arm was ‘life threatening’ and he was sent to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

RCMP says officers maintained a serious presence in the downtown core for several hours following the incident, interviewing witnesses and conducting a forensic examination of the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing and it is believed to be an isolated incident,” adds Cst. Maury Tyre. “At this point in time, we are looking to talk to any eyewitnesses that have not identified themselves to police.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Campbell River RCMP at (250) 286-6221.