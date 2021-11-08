A tragic outcome following a crash Sunday that left Highway 19A between Courtenay and Campbell River closed for hours.

A 16-year-old Courtenay teen died after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle crossing the highway in Black Creek near Endall Rd., police say.

Officers responded at around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. They say other emergency crews also attended, but lifesaving measures proved unsuccessful, with the teen dying at the scene.

“The Comox Valley RCMP offers our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of this young person. Undoubtedly, our entire community will be impacted by this heartbreaking loss,” adds RCMP Cst. Monika Terragni.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is currently assisting Comox Valley RCMP in its investigation. Police say initial findings point to the teen travelling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have any other information is asked to call the local detachment at (250) 338-1321.