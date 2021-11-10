Businesses, First Nations and schools too. Well over a year later and COVID-19 is still top of mind on North Vancouver Island.

A school in Port Hardy is actually keeping its doors closed all week due to a recent case spike. Yesterday, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw (GNN) School said it wouldn’t be welcoming students back to the classroom until next Monday, Nov. 15.

In a letter sent out to the school community, school staff said they understand this decision may be disruptive to families but noted it’s for everyone’s safety and well-being.

“As a school, we always strive to remain open and provide an education to our students,” stated the Nov. 8 letter, signed by principal Reed Allen, GNN interim band manager Leslie Walkus and GNN health services manager Alexa Bisaillon.

“However, with so many confirmed positive cases and exposures, as well as so many requiring to isolate, we feel that this is the safest way forward for our students and staff.”

This past Friday, the school was notified of a possible COVID-19 exposure. It said the student who tested positive attended class last Tuesday, Nov. 3, and that public health would directly notify close contacts.

“With COVID-19, we have strict health and safety guidelines,” GNN School said, while asking anyone who develops symptoms like cough, fever or chills to seek testing and to self-isolate if it comes back positive.

“We also encourage anyone who has yet to get vaccinated to do so,” staff added. “This includes students who are turning 12 this year and older. Following these measures is the only way we can mitigate and stop this horrible pandemic.”

