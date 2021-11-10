Keep your eyes on the skies this Thursday (Photo supplied by: Pexels)

Heading south this Remembrance Day? Keep your eyes on the skies, as the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) conducts flypasts for commemorations happening around Vancouver Island.

At various times throughout the day tomorrow (Nov. 11), a CH-149 Cormorant will soar over Campbell River, Comox, Courtenay, Cumberland and Nanaimo, with a CH-148 in Sidney.

During flypasts, the RCAF says the aircraft will maintain minimum altitudes above the highest obstacle in their path.

“Flypasts conducted by Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety, and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions,” states a news release.

According to the RCAF, flypasts will not only take place in other B.C. communities, including Vancouver, Kamloops and Westwold, but across Canada.

In Ottawa, the National Remembrance Day Ceremony will feature a flypast by CF-18 Hornet fighter jets.

“As a result of COVID-19 restrictions that remain in effect, the Royal Canadian Air Force reminds the public to follow all local public health directives while observing Remembrance Day,” it adds.

The #RCAF will conduct flypasts for several #RemembranceDay commemorations across #Canada on November 11. These will be carried out by aircraft from RCAF Wings throughout Canada at various times throughout the day. See the list of flypasts: https://t.co/t6mow0dKAl pic.twitter.com/WFJseMGfw7 — Royal Canadian Air Force (@RCAF_ARC) November 10, 2021

For details on the Royal Canadian Air Force, visit this website: www.rcaf-arc.forces.gc.ca