In the midst of a pandemic, it seems scaled back Remembrance Day ceremonies are the new norm. But on Nov. 11, we’re still asked to wear a Poppy and remember Canada’s fallen Veterans.

To mark the day on North Vancouver Island, locals in Port Hardy are invited to join in on a Remembrance Day commemorative hike, gathering in Carrot Park at around 11:45 am tomorrow (Thursday).

Walkers will head up Market St. to Hardy Bay Rd., through the estuary area then onto the Shrug Lake Trail, with a final stop at the local Legion Branch 237 on Beaver Harbour Rd. where Veterans will be gathered.

In all, the hike is 9 km’s long and should take around two or three hours to complete.

“The Legion serves snacks and light refreshments on this day, and their cash bar will be open as well. Bring cash for the refreshments of your choice and consider buying a beverage for a veteran or making a donation to the Legion,” states a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Port McNeill’s Remembrance Day will take place without a traditional parade or Legion ceremony this year.

Wreaths and a white wooden cross will be placed at the Triangle Park Cenotaph in the early morning, with locals encouraged and welcome to stop by anytime during the day to pay their respects.

“Social distancing and face masks are required at the Cenotaph,” the local Legion Branch 281 says. “You are encouraged to take part and remember by watching the National Remembrance Day services on television or social media.”

And in Port Alice, the local Legion Branch 180 is holding a Remembrance Day ceremony, with members and guests asked to gather at the branch on Marine Dr. by 10:45 am.

Masks are required and wreaths will be on display for people to pay their respects following the formal ceremony or at their convenience throughout the day.

100th Anniversary of the Poppy:

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Poppy as a symbol of remembrance of soldiers lost in wars.

Anna Guérin, who is now known as The Poppy Lady from France was inspired by the poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ by John McCrae, a Canadian military doctor during World War One.

She had the idea of using them as a way to raise money for Veterans’ needs and to remember those who had given their lives during the First World War.

In July of 1921, the Great War Veterans Association, which would later become the Canadian Legion, adopted the Poppy as the flower of remembrance.