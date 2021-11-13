Police on Vancouver Island are seeking help from the public to find a missing woman who hasn’t been seen in over a month.

Comox Valley RCMP says 33-year-old Justine Hedden was last seen in September around the Cook Creek area of Fanny Bay.

Described as white with a slender build, Hedden has brown hair and blue eyes.

Friends and family find it ‘unusual’ for her to go this long without reaching out, “which has everyone concerned for her well-being,” Cst. Monika Terragni adds.

Hedden was first reported missing on Nov. 3 and is known to frequent the Comox Valley, Parksville and Campbell River areas, police say.

Anyone with information as to Hedden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. To make an anonymous report, tipsters can reach out to Crime Stoppers via phone at 1 (800) 222-TIPS or online.