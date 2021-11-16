The torrential downpour has been replaced by high winds on south Vancouver Island, creating new problems even as the full affects of the recent storm are still being felt.

There is localized flooding in Nanaimo, Ladysmith, Duncan and Mill Bay, while the Malahat Highway remains closed. Vista Radio Ltd. reporter Nicholas Arnold toured the site Monday morning, and says a large piece of the roadway, 5-10 feet wide, has crumbled away on the down-slope side of the roadway. He says Emcon crews told him rushing water had eroded a culvert under that section of the pavement.

Emcon says there is still so much runoff at the site, a geo-technical assessment can’t yet be done. They plan to issue an update at 8:00am Tuesday, November 16th.

The highway closure has increased demand on the small ferry that runs between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay, north of the Greater Victoria Area. BC Ferries has added sailings to run right through the night.

Meanwhile, large sections of the southern Island have been plunged into darkness.

BC Hydro says high winds in the area have damaged a transmission line, causing multiple outages. The worst-hit areas are Langford and Colwood. Hydro crews will be working through the night to restore service.