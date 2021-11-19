BCCDC Local Health Area Map points to 73 cases on the North Island (Photo: BCCDC)

A jump in COVID-19 cases on the North Island.

From Oct. 31st to Nov. 6th, the BCCDC reported a total of 32 active cases for the region.

Now, it’s more than doubled, with 73 active cases between the 7th and 13th.

As well, so far this month, a total of three schools within School District 85 are reporting potential COVID-19 exposures.

They include Sunset Elementary (Nov. 1, 4, 5) and Cheslakees Elementary (Nov. 10) in Port McNeill, and Fort Rupert Elementary (Nov. 4, 8) in Port Hardy.

Meanwhile, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School in Port Hardy is actually keeping its doors closed due to the recent spike in cases locally. More updates are shared on the school’s Facebook page.

Island Health works to identify cases, close contacts at schools:

Island Health says its staff works directly with staff at schools to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and to carry out case and contact management.

Those identified as cases will be instructed to self-isolate. As well, close contacts may also be asked to self-isolate or closely self-monitor for symptoms.

“If you have not been notified by Public Health by phone or by letter that you or your child need to self-isolate, you/they may continue to attend school as long as you/they are not experiencing any symptoms,” the health authority says.

For a daily health check form, visit this website. A self-assessment tool can be found here.