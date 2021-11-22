The federal government will begin distributing Pfizer’s children’s vaccine to the provinces today (Monday), after the arrival of the first planeload of supplies yesterday evening.

It says 2.9 million doses are to arrive by the end of this week. That’s enough to inoculate all children between the ages of 5 and 11 with one shot.

Health Canada approved the use of the child-sized doses last Friday.

Here in B.C., about 75,000 children have already been pre-registered for their shots. Their parents will be contacted when booking slots are opened up.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire