Recent adverse weather conditions on the North Island have prompted BC Ferries to revise Northern Expedition sailing schedules this week.

Today (Nov. 25), updated arrival and departure times include the 6:30 am sailing departing Bella Bella, as well as the 5 pm arrival into and the 9 pm departure from Prince Rupert.

Meanwhile, tomorrow, updated times include:

4 am arrival into Skidegate

8 am departure from Skidegate

2 pm arrival into Prince Rupert

5 pm departure from Prince Rupert

And on Saturday, updated times include:

1 am arrival into Klemtu

1:30 am departure from Klemtu

4:30 am arrival into Bella Bella

5:30 am departure from Bella Bella

11:30 am arrival into Port Hardy

“We request that customers with reservations check-in at the terminals in accordance with the scheduled sailing times to maintain their reserved status,” BC Ferries says.

It notes that customers transferring from the 7 am sailing departing Alliford Bay to Skidegate tomorrow, who are reserved to travel from Skidegate to Prince Rupert on the 8 am sailing, will be accommodated after reservation check-in has closed.

“Our goal is to inform our customers as early as possible of any changes to our scheduled sailings,” the company adds.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, ferry-goers are urged to follow @BCFerries on Twitter, or call toll-free at 1-888-223-3779.