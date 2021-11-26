Revised schedule for select Northern Expedition sailings due to bad weather
Photo: Ethan Morneau, staff
Recent adverse weather conditions on the North Island have prompted BC Ferries to revise Northern Expedition sailing schedules this week.
Today (Nov. 25), updated arrival and departure times include the 6:30 am sailing departing Bella Bella, as well as the 5 pm arrival into and the 9 pm departure from Prince Rupert.
Meanwhile, tomorrow, updated times include:
- 4 am arrival into Skidegate
- 8 am departure from Skidegate
- 2 pm arrival into Prince Rupert
- 5 pm departure from Prince Rupert
And on Saturday, updated times include:
- 1 am arrival into Klemtu
- 1:30 am departure from Klemtu
- 4:30 am arrival into Bella Bella
- 5:30 am departure from Bella Bella
- 11:30 am arrival into Port Hardy
“We request that customers with reservations check-in at the terminals in accordance with the scheduled sailing times to maintain their reserved status,” BC Ferries says.
It notes that customers transferring from the 7 am sailing departing Alliford Bay to Skidegate tomorrow, who are reserved to travel from Skidegate to Prince Rupert on the 8 am sailing, will be accommodated after reservation check-in has closed.
“Our goal is to inform our customers as early as possible of any changes to our scheduled sailings,” the company adds.
For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, ferry-goers are urged to follow @BCFerries on Twitter, or call toll-free at 1-888-223-3779.