Hitting the slopes at Mount Cain?

BC Transit and the Regional District of Mount Waddington are announcing a seasonal service change effective Saturday, Dec. 4 in the local transit system.

According to BC Transit, the Mount Cain Ski Shuttle is not operating this year.

This means schedule changes will be implemented on Saturday-only routes 5 Coal Harbour and 6 Woss from Dec. 4 through to March 26.

Customers are encouraged to visit this website for updated schedules, fares and route information. People can also call the transit info line at (250) 956-3151.

According to VancouverIsland.com, “The Mount Cain Ski Resort is located in a regional park and is run by a non-profit society, the Mount Cain Alpine Park Society.”

“It is Vancouver Island’s only community-owned and operated ski and snowboard facility. Situated on the north end of Vancouver Island, Mount Cain offers a unique experience for skiers, snowboarders and backcountry explorers.”