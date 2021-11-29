More potential COVID-19 exposures at schools within School District 85.

On the North Island, both Fort Rupert Elementary and Eagle View Elementary have been added to Island Health’s ‘Potential Exposures in Schools’ list.

For both, exposure dates were Nov. 15, 16 and 17.

Throughout Vancouver Island, close to 30 schools in total, in communities like Campbell River, Courtenay, Nanaimo and Duncan have also landed on Island Health’s list.

The health authority says it works to identify all cases and close contacts at schools, meaning those who haven’t been notified can continue to attend school unless symptoms arise.

Vaccine clinics open for kids aged 5 to 11:

Meanwhile, B.C.’s child vaccination program for kids aged 5 to 11 launches today (Monday).

Parents of children who registered will begin receiving their invitations to book appointments, in the order they were received on the provincial vaccine website.

The program is being met with applause from BC Teachers Federation President Teri Mooring, who says getting this age group vaccinated is ‘key’ with more infections among school kids being reported.

“So, whether that’s in schools, in clinics, there need to be multiple ways in which, students and families are able to access those vaccines,” she says.

Well over 90,000 children in B.C. have been registered by their parents to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

