Canada is adding three more countries to the list of those banned over concerns about the omicron COVID-19 variant.

Officials say Egypt, Malawi, and Nigeria are now on the list along with 7 other Southern African nations announced last week.

Meanwhile, all travelers coming into Canada from abroad, excluding the United States, will need to be tested at the airport when they land and they will have to isolate until they receive a negative result.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is also being asked for guidance on booster shots for the virus in light of the new variant.

Officials in Alberta and B.C. announced on Tuesday that both provinces have recorded their first confirmed Omicron cases in travelers returning from Nigeria.