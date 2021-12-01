It’s that time of year again.

Just like years past, this holiday season Port McNeill RCMP is asking people to support the local Harvest Food Bank through ‘Cram The Cruiser’.

The annual event marks its return this Saturday, Dec. 4, outside the IGA grocery store on Campbell Way. It kicks off at 9 am and should wrap up around 6 pm.

Officers have teamed up with IGA staff and the Port McNeill Lions Club, as they invite locals to come out and help fill a police car with non-perishable food donations.

“Financial donations will also be accepted and eligible for a tax receipt,” RCMP adds. To get the word out, the local detachment is asking people to share the event’s Facebook post.