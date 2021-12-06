Areas in Coastal BC are being whalloped by a winter storm.

A Snowfall Warning is in effect, as a strong frontal system from the Pacific coupling with cold surface temperatures is bringing snow to Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast. Depending on the location, the snow will gradually transition to rain or wet snow mixed with rain this morning or early afternoon.

Total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 15 cm are expected by this afternoon for most regions. However, inland sections away from the water and higher terrain of Vancouver Island may receive up to 25 cm of snow.

On Vancouver Island, schools are closed in the Comox Valley, Campbell River and Tri-Port area.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue is asking people to stay off the roads, in a post on its Facebook page. “DO NOT travel this morning unless absolutely necessary. The roads are in rough shape and the snow continues to fall. There are multiple trees down in some locations. Highway crews are working hard, but it will understandably take some time to catch up.”

All schools in SD 46 Sunshine Coast are closed today.

There are power outages reported in a number of areas, including Port Hardy, Campbell River and Comox.