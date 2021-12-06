Shoebox Project 2021: Locals can make online donations, create a Virtual Shoebox, or drop off gifts cards up to a $50 value (Photo supplied)

A charity that keeps on giving, spreading solidarity and compassion among homeless women across Campbell River and the North Island.

This holiday season, the Shoebox Project is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Just like last year, in light of COVID-19, Alison Skrepneck says physical shoeboxes won’t be distributed, but rather gift cards valuing $50.

“So we’re missing that aspect of it, but it’s so important for people to know that even still, the gift that we’re providing to the women in the form of gift cards are really appreciated,” Skrepneck tells Vista Radio.

“Women can buy the things that they want or need,” she explains.

The project coordinator says a total of 450 will be distributed throughout Campbell River, with 75 in Port Hardy and the North Island.

Locals can now make a donation online, create a #VirtualShoebox, or drop off gifts cards with an inspirational message, but the deadline is fast approaching.

In Campbell River, Coastal Community Credit Union at Discovery Harbour, La Tee Da Lingerie on Shoppers Row and Coho Books in Willow Point are collecting gift cards until this Wednesday, Dec. 8.

And on the North Island, the North Island Crisis & Counselling Centre Society on Beverly Parnham Way in Port Hardy is also collecting gift cards until this Wednesday.

For more details about the 2021 Shoebox Project, see our previous story.