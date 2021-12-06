BCCDC Local Health Area Map shows 22 cases on the North Island, 26 in Campbell River, 80 in the Comox Valley (Photo: BCCDC)

COVID-19 case numbers are all over the map on Vancouver Island.

In the Comox Valley specifically, the latest data shows a jump in the number of active cases.

From Nov. 14 to 20, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported a total of 27 cases for the region. More recently, the cases have more than doubled, with 80 between Nov. 21 and 27.

Farther north, Campbell River saw a slight jump in its COVID-19 case count, up from 22 between Nov. 14 and 20 to 26 between Nov. 21 and 27.

But it’s a different story on North Vancouver Island, as the area continues to see a decline in cases. Between Nov. 14 and 20, there were 33 active cases, and now it’s down to 22.

The BCCDC’s COVID-19 case count update will be released this Wednesday.

Courtenay Church confirms multiple positive COVID-19 cases:

On Dec. 1, Northgate Church in Courtenay confirmed numerous positive COVID-19 cases traced to its Consumed Youth Conference, a gathering hosted on the weekend of Nov. 19 to 21.

Northgate received notice of several attendees testing positive for the virus on Nov. 23. Staff says they’ve been in touch with anyone who may have been exposed.

“This step was affirmed by Island Health the following day, who then started working alongside Northgate to limit the spread by the virus through contact tracing, testing and self-isolation orders,” states a post on NGate.ca.

‘Potential School Exposures’ in the Comox Valley, Campbell River:

Meanwhile, School District 71 in the Comox Valley is currently experiencing the most potential COVID-19 exposures out of any school district on the island.

Eight of the over 40 schools on Island Health’s list are within SD71, with potential exposure dates ranging from Nov. 19 to last Thursday, Dec. 2.

And in Campbell River, two schools within School District 72 are reporting potential COVID-19 exposures.

No schools within North Island School District 85 are reporting exposures.