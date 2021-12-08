A suspect is at large following a Tuesday morning (Dec. 7) stabbing at Campbell River’s Walmart on the Island Hwy.

Constable Maury Tyre with the Campbell River RCMP says that shortly before 11:00 am, someone attempted to steal electronics from the store.

And when a security guard in his 60’s tried to stop him, the suspect stabbed the guard – twice.

Tyre says the attacker disguised himself by wearing a purple wig, with a medical mask covering his face.

However, the media relations officer is confident police will find him quickly with the evidence received.

“At this point, what we do have is, we’ve got a lot of evidence to sift through to make sure that we do get the perfect identification of the individual,” Tyre tells My Campbell River Now.

He continues, “There were definitely people on scene who had their own cellphone videos, plus security companies, for the most part, have body cams now. And Walmart security footage as well.”

Tyre adds that the victim is in Campbell River hospital, in serious but stable condition.

“Our hearts go out to this gentleman that was working security. They’re just doing their job, trying to feed their family like anybody else,” he says. “It’s really disheartening to see this kind of thing take place.”