Walkers, joggers and runners should take note.

Due to public safety concerns, the District of Port Hardy says a section of the Quatse Loop Trail is temporarily closed until further notice.

The stretch off limits is between the Coal Harbour Rd. highway parking lot and the Coal Harbour Rd. river bend parking lot.

“The remaining section of Quatse Loop will continue to be open for public use,” the district said on Dec. 7. “Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”