This coming weekend is packed full of holiday season fun, all thanks to Port Hardy Recreation.

The ‘Winter Festival’ is happening this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12, at the Civic Centre on Columbia St. Both days, the event runs from 11 am until 3 pm.

According to organizers, a total of 28 food and market vendors will be on site, with bingo, crafts and a visit from Santa helming it all together.

Admission is $10 per family or $5 per individual, proof of vaccination is required and pre-registration is preferred. However, payment at the door is also accepted.

Locals to hit the ice… Christmas style:

Also on Saturday, Port Hardy Recreation invites locals to break out their favourite holiday sweater for a ‘Holiday Sweater Skate.’

It’s happening at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena on Columbia St., from 7:30 pm until 9 pm.

Then on Sunday, the arena is set to host a ‘Winter Wonderland Skate’ from 3:30 pm until 5 pm, with a toboggan run, fireplace on ice, shinny hockey and a visit from Santa highlighting the day.

For both skating events, admission is $2 and skate rentals are available. No pre-registration is required, but event-goers must still show proof of vaccination.