The District of Port Hardy is in the process of developing a Poverty Reduction Action Plan. To make it happen, officials are calling on locals for help.

Community input is now sought via an online survey, as the district looks to better understand residents’ current and emerging needs, particularly those experiencing homelessness.

“Poverty affects us all,” city officials say. “By filling out the Poverty Reduction Survey, you can help to identify and prioritize recommendations for local action and advocacy to reduce poverty.”

The survey is available to fill out online until Jan. 14, with paper copies also available at Municipal Hall on Columbia St. Paper copies should then be returned to Municipal Hall, either in person or via mail.

According to the district, the Union of British Columbia Municipalities is funding the action plan.