Port Hardy police say a local pedestrian is in hospital suffering from significant injuries following a Wednesday night incident.

On Dec. 8 at 7 pm, RCMP and emergency services were called to the area of Granville St. and Highview Rd., following a report of a person hit by a vehicle.

The driver, who was issued a violation ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act, remained on scene and is cooperating, police say.

Meanwhile, the pedestrian was airlifted to hospital, where they remain in “critical condition,” explains RCMP Constable Julie Miller.

“Our thoughts are with the person and their family, and we wish them a speedy recovery,” Miller says.

Although the collision is still under investigation, the media relations officer adds that, at this time, speed and alcohol aren’t suspected factors in the incident.

Port Hardy RCMP reminds locals to be aware of road conditions and reduced visibility during the wintertime. Police urge people to wear bright or reflective clothing when walking at night.