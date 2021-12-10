More bad weather is on the way for parts of British Columbia.

The province is warning that heavy rain, high winds and heavy snow at higher elevations will likely affect the Lower Mainland and parts of the Interior today (Friday) through the weekend.

That could increase the threat of more flooding.

Meanwhile, this year is now the worst for weather-related damage in B.C.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says landslides and flooding in the southwestern part of the province last month caused $450,000,000 in insured damage.

The toll is expected to be much higher, though, since many people didn’t have flood insurance.

– with files from Vista Radio national news desk