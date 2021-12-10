With powerful southwesterly winds expected to hit, Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for North Vancouver Island.

According to the weather agency, a “very robust” frontal system is developing over the Pacific and will impact the central coast and north island by noon today (Friday).

It says peak southwesterly winds of 90 gusting to 110 km/h are likely through this afternoon, continuing into the early evening.

“Winds will abate later this evening as the frontal system continues to move southeast down Vancouver Island,” Environment Canada says.

It adds that damage to buildings may occur, and warns of loose objects being tossed by the wind, potentially causing injury or damage.