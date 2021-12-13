Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer says the county is definitely seeing community transmission of the Omicron variant.

Dr. Theresa Tam says the Public Health Agency of Canada has learned a lot about this variant, even just in the last few days.

She says the agency knows that Omicron certainly has great spread potential, but it’s not only that.

“There’s also a contribution from either waning immunity from the natural infection,” says Dr. Tam. “Also there is an impact on the vaccine protection in terms of antibodies as well,”

Tam says she expects the spreading of the variant that we’ve seen in Ontario will also happen in other parts of the country.

She says the community transmission of the Omicron variant we’re seeing is possibly in its early stages, warning that this can rapidly escalate in the days to come.