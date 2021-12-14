North Island businesses of all sizes and types are invited to take part in a new campaign that aims to build a ‘shop local’ mindset throughout the region.

A post from the Port Hardy and Port McNeill chambers of commerce dives into the details…

—

Funded by the Government of Canada and delivered through provincial and territorial chambers of commerce, the Shop Local initiative provides grants for programs and campaigns that encourage Canadians to shop local to help businesses navigate through and beyond the pandemic. The federal government is investing $33 million in the initiative across Canada, of which project funds of $5 million are earmarked for British Columbia. The Port Hardy Chamber was awarded $59,125 for its proposal to create and implement a unique North Island regional campaign.

THE CAMPAIGN: SHOP LOCAL NORTH ISLAND

Shop Local North Island will be live from Jan. 31 until Feb. 14, 2022

We are thrilled to be teaming up with the Port McNeill Chamber of Commerce and multiple partners to build a shop local mindset throughout our region. This campaign aims to illustrate, through education and awareness-raising, the importance of shopping where you live.

The message will be spread via social media platforms as well as traditional print and radio advertising. Also, look for signage and in-person activities that will help businesses to engage with customers.

By hiring local contractors, and buying all of our marketing materials, advertising and supplies locally, we are proud to say that the entire grant will be spent right here where we live.

HOW BUSINESSES CAN TAKE PART IN THE CAMPAIGN

Your ideas are welcome – join us for a round table:

Port Hardy and Port McNeill Chambers of Commerce will host an information session and round table prior to the campaign. The purpose of this is to share ideas, challenges, and find ways for businesses to work together to make the most of the upcoming campaign. Details on this session will be coming out shortly.

Smile, you are on camera:

We will produce photography and video to show the people who are behind the purchase. Over the next few weeks, our professional videographer and photographer will be out filming video profiles and taking lots of pictures, of you!

To be considered for a video profile:

If your business would like to be featured in a video profile, please us know. While we would like to profile all of our businesses, it is just not possible this time around. We will select a few businesses from those who have expressed interest, and who reflect the diversity of our businesses community by sector and size, including home-based, artisans, Indigenous, retail, hospitality etc.

Businesses are invited to email Elizabeth Aman-Hume [email protected] with a brief description of their business and what shopping local means to them. The deadline for expressions of interest is Dec. 17, 2021. Selected businesses will be contacted with all the details.

Photography:

We aim to get as many business owners and operators as possible included in the photography element of the campaign, for a piece we are calling The Faces of our Businesses. We will let you know when we are doing this so you can be prepared.

NOTE: All North Island-based businesses are eligible to participate in this initiative, membership in either Chamber is not required.

Public enquiries: