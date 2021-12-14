The attacker who stabbed a security guard at Campbell River’s Walmart is back in custody after he breached a court order.

RCMP Cst. Maury Tyre told our newsroom that shortly before 11 am last Tuesday, Dec. 7, the suspect, Nathan Sprout, attempted to steal electronics from the Island Hwy store.

He then left but later returned in disguise, threatening a security guard with a knife when asked to leave again.

The guard disengaged, and Sprout walked away. However, a second guard in his 60s saw him, and Sprout stabbed that guard “several times.”

According to police, he then loaded TVs into a shopping cart and fled out the fire exit.

But thanks to a slew of evidence, Sprout was identified and arrested later that evening, with charges of aggravated assault, robbery and assault with a weapon sworn on Dec. 8.

While in custody, RCMP says five other charges were also sworn against Sprout for two separate October files, including two counts of break-and-entering businesses in Campbell River.

The court then released him on Dec. 10 on an undertaking with protective conditions.

The following day, Sprout was found breaching the court-ordered conditions and was arrested. RCMP alleges he resisted and attempted to assault a police officer during the arrest.

As of Dec. 14, Sprout remains in custody with a date in court this Thursday, Dec. 16.

GoFundMe organized for local stabbing victim:

On Dec. 7, the Walmart security guard was rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Since then, a GoFund Me page, Help Ron’s recovery from his stabbing, has been organized.

“Ron had to undergo emergency surgery that same night and was kept in hospital for a few days,” states the GoFundMe.

“While it is assumed that Ron will be entitled to WCB, the same isn’t certain about [his wife] Leanne. And while their employer (me) is doing all we can to support both of them – we figured it would be valuable to start a campaign to support both of them, so Leanne can stay at home and look after Ron while he heals and gets himself back together.”