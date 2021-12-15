Remember to clean the entire length of your chimney regularly, from top to bottom, while also inspecting its structural integrity.

It’s a critical reminder from Port Hardy Fire Rescue, following a chimney fire this past Saturday, Dec. 11, at a home on Carnarvon Rd.

Amid a snowstorm, crews were called to battle the blaze at 10 pm, just as flames extended several feet above the top of the chimney.

“Crews quickly began to work on clearing the burning creosote but found the chimney to be fully blocked near the bottom end,” Port Hardy Fire recalls.

“Although the homeowner had been responsibly cleaning the chimney on a regular basis, unfortunately, this blockage had built up over time and had gone undetected.”

Fire crews worked the blockage till it cleared and fully extinguished the material inside the chimney, which meant there was no damage to the home itself.

“In addition, the chimney was found to have several structural issues which had also not been detected earlier,” Port Hardy Fire adds. “Thanks to our members for the late-night response to this call.”