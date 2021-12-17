A trio of locals is being recognized for their long-time volunteer service to Port Hardy Fire Rescue and the District of Port Hardy.

On Tuesday night, Mayor Dennis Dugas presented Senior Firefighter John Tidbury and Captain Kerry Walsh with the Governor General of Canada’s Fire Services Exemplary Services Medal for 20 years of service.

Senior Firefighter Lionel Gunson was also awarded the Province of British Columbia’s Long Service Medal for 25 years of service.

According to Port Hardy Fire, they’ve collectively contributed over 65 years of service to the community. And that’s all on volunteer time.

“Please join us in congratulating these respectable gentlemen … for their incredible dedication to our community and the fire service,” states a Facebook post. “Well done!”