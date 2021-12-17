Hold on tight to your umbrella and keep your shovel handy. A trio of rain, snow and strong winds is on the way.

Environment Canada has issued various warnings for North, East and West Vancouver Island, as well as the Sunshine Coast.

The weather agency says a “strong Pacific frontal system” will move onto the B.C. south coast tonight (Friday), bringing a wintery mix of precipitation.

To the east, both snowfall and wind warnings are in effect from Duncan to Campbell River, with 2 cm of snow expected near sea level and 10 cm over higher terrain.

These warnings are mirrored for the Sunshine Coast, and both regions will also see winds of 70 gusting 90 km/h tomorrow morning along with the snow.

Meanwhile, on North Vancouver Island, Environment Canada urges locals to brace for even stronger winds that may cause damage. It says powerful winds of 90 gusting to 110 km/h are likely tonight.

And on the west side of the island, a rainfall warning is in effect. Around 100 mm will likely drench that region late this afternoon through tomorrow afternoon.

Prepare for the weather:

According to Environment Canada, snowfall warnings are issued when “significant snowfall” is expected. It warns drivers to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

In anticipation of the storm, road maintenance crews will be patrolling highways and applying winter materials where appropriate until the event passes, roadways are clear and back to normal.

Mainroad advises travellers to check DriveBC for road condition reports.

Those travelling by ferry, especially between Vancouver Island and the mainland, should prepare for sailing delays or cancellations. Ferry-goers can check with BC Ferries for updates.