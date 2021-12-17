More drugs are off Port Hardy streets.

On Dec. 5, local RCMP seized suspected crack cocaine and over a thousand dollars in cash in the Highland Dr. area.

Police say the drugs and money came from a man following his arrest for another Criminal Code matter.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the man has been released pending a February 2022 court date,” states an RCMP release.

Police are now turning to locals, asking anyone with information about illegal drug activity in the area to call the detachment at (250) 949-6335.