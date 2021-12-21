Islanders are urged to brace for freezing rain and the risks that come along with it, including slippery road conditions.

Environment Canada’s special weather statement is still in effect for North and East Vancouver Island, as well as the Sunshine Coast.

The weather agency says pockets of freezing drizzle are possible this afternoon, followed by freezing rain tonight (Tuesday), all depending on local surface temperatures.

Inland regions near Courtenay, Comox and Campbell River are also expected to see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow tonight.

Drivers are encouraged to check DriveBC for road updates, and Mainroad says crews are patrolling highways and applying winter materials until the event passes.

Meanwhile, today through Thursday, heavy snow at higher elevations is expected to affect highways, including the Coquihalla, which just reopened to limited commercial traffic yesterday.

Strong Arctic winds will likely bring wind chills down to minus 15 along the coast in the northern part of the province, while heavy snow is expected in the interior.

