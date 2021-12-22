Santa has already made his way to Vancouver Island, and he brought Mrs. Claus with him. The pair was spotted strolling the streets of downtown Campbell River this afternoon (Tuesday).

My Campbell River Now snapped their photo, and when looking closely, you’ll notice Mrs. Claus is holding her smartphone.

That may come as no surprise, though, as the Mobile Shop reports digital wishlists have become the new norm.

In fact, its recent poll finds more than a quarter (28%) of Canadian families see their kids digitally share their list: “Be it by text, chat or e-mail, long-gone are the days of kids sending a handwritten letter – Santa’s gone digital,” the Mobile Shop says.

But so too have the gifts, the Shop adds. That’s because three out of ten (30%) Canadian adults 18 to 34 years of age have admitted their kids have asked for smartphones for Christmas.