As you travel on highways to visit families for the holidays, make sure to drive safely.

ICBC reports that during the Christmas Holiday (December 24th to 26th) and New Year’s holiday, 540 people are injured in over 1,900 crashes in B.C— tallying 23 crashes every hour. Around three people die during this period every year.

On Vancouver Island, one person is killed and 29 people are injured in 150 crashes on average during the Christmas Holiday.

For New Year’s on Vancouver Island, 22 people are injured in 84 crashes on average.

ICBC recommends you follow travel alerts and restrictions, and stay updated on road conditions, make sure your vehicle is winter ready, slow down because speed limits are for ideal conditions only, leave your phone alone, pull over if you feel drowsy, and if you drink alcohol during the season— plan another way home.

The ICBC data was based on five years of data collection from 2016 to 2020.