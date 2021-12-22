Outstanding fees will also be waived by VIRL. Photo: Jarmoluk, Pixabay

Fines for young adult and adult materials will be removed for another year at Vancouver Island Regional Libraries (VIRL).

VIRL says the decision was made to give more access to library materials. In addition to the removal of future fines, any current fines and processing fees will also be waived.

“By moving in this direction, our Board of Trustees is demonstrating progressive governance and prioritizing literacy and opportunity over punitive fines,” said Ben Hyman, VIRL Executive Director.

“It’s about providing everyone with a clean slate. This decision means more access for more people across our service area.”

The Board unanimously passed the motion to eliminate the fines and extend the moratorium in September of this year. They previously voted to remove fines on children’s books in 2019.

The VIRL says the fines are “punitive, restrictive, and counter to the philosophy of and spirit of [their] system.”