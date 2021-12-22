It’s another opportunity for locals to roll up their sleeves. Island Health’s immunization team is returning to rural and remote areas in the new year, including North Island communities.

They’ll be providing COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible people aged five and up, along with booster doses for adults aged 18 and older who are at least six months past their second dose.

According to Island Health, its team will stop by Port Alice’s Community Centre on Jan. 5 and 6. They’ll be at Lions Hall in Port McNeill from Jan. 24 to 26, then Port Hardy’s Civic Centre from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4.

Various other communities are on Island Health’s upcoming clinic schedule, including Sayward, Tahsis and Woss:

People must make an appointment, according to the health authority. “Advanced booking helps us prepare supplies before travelling to your community and ensures that your spot in line is reserved,” it says.

To book, locals should check they’re registered in the provincial ‘Get Vaccinated’ system online here or by calling 1 (883) 838-2323.

After registering, Island Health says an invitation will be sent via email, text or phone call. The invitation doesn’t expire.

“Clinic schedules may change according to demand. If appointments are not available when you try to book, please check back again later,” Island Health adds.