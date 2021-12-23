B.C. businesses forced to temporarily close due to new public health orders will be eligible to receive a new one-time relief grant of up to $10,000.

That’s according to the Province of B.C., as it launches its COVID-19 Closure Relief Grant, providing funding to help affected businesses alleviate financial pressures like rent and employee wages.

It says the grant was fast-tracked following new restrictions announced on Dec. 21 and will cost an estimated $10-million.

Businesses ordered fully close include:

gyms, fitness and adult dance centres

bars, lounges and nightclubs

event venues that can no longer hold events

Relief grants of between $1,000 and $10,000 will be offered to eligible businesses based on their number of employees, following a similar formula to the Circuit Breaker Relief Grant that supported companies this past spring, the province explains.

It says applications for the new grant will begin in January 2022, with more information on how to apply made available over the next few weeks. The application process will then be open until the end of February.

Business advisors will be able to support and direct applicants through a dedicated call centre, and businesses will also be able to email questions to: [email protected]

“The COVID-19 Closure Relief Grant will directly help businesses through these difficult times,” adds Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon. “I encourage everyone in B.C. to support impacted local businesses, including businesses that have been forced to close by buying gift cards and memberships for future use.”

For more information on the business relief grant, including the application process and eligibility and timeline, click here.