Grieg Seafood BC Ltd. says it’s committing an extra $11-million each year to reduce sea lice populations at its farms around Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The company has entered into a three-year contract with Njord Marine Service Ltd. for the service of the Coastal Server, a 24-metre all-purpose vessel fitted with a SkaMik 1.5 mechanical delousing system.

According to Greig, the system uses a combination of soft rotating brushes and low-pressure water nozzles to remove sea lice without chemicals or medication.

It can be used on fish of all sizes, treating up to 150 metric tons per hour under ideal conditions. In fact, the company says the entire treatment time per fish is about 1.5 seconds.

“The vessel is currently clearing Canadian Customs and Transport Canada, and we hope to have the vessel in use at our farms by January 2022 – just in time for the outmigration of juvenile wild salmon,” says Dean Trethewey, Seawater Production, Certifications and Regulatory Director.

“This isn’t a coincidence, but by design, as we recognize the importance of maintaining low lice levels during this critical window,” he adds.

Once the Coastal Server and SkaMik 1.5 are released, Grieg plans to eventually have the system in use at all of its operations.

Find more details here.