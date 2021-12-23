After a Sayward firefighter and his family lost their home to fire this week, a GoFundMe page has been launched to help them get back on their feet.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Stephen (Steve) Houghton and Karin Redekopp were visiting family but came home to find their dwelling up in flames. It was too late to save anything, including their two dogs, Taco and Sasha.

“They’ve lived in that house for quite some time,” GoFundMe coordinator Natasha Lynn tells My Campbell River Now.

“Steve, the guy who lives there, is actually one of the members of the fire team in Sayward. It was devastating that he had to stand there and watch that happen while his team fought his own house fire.”

According to Lynn, Stephen’s 16-year-old daughter Sam also lost all of her memories and belongings to the blaze.

“We just want to raise as much as we can to help with any future costs for accommodations,” Lynn says, “and maybe help with anything they lost household-wise.”

She says the goal is to raise $20,000 and notes that Sayward Valley Resort and Crossroads Restaurant & Pub are also collecting in-person cash donations.

To donate to the GoFundMe and for more details, click here.