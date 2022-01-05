Could you survive being stranded for 72 hours in your vehicle? The question comes from Nanaimo police as Vancouver Island braces for more snow.

With icy and slippery conditions likely on highways and roads, the detachment wants to ensure drivers can bear the cold if their car slides into a snowbank or ditch.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, it’s always a good idea to have essential items in the trunk, including a first aid kit, blanket, hat, gloves, matches, candles, food, water, a shovel, flares and toilet paper.

A flashlight and batteries, cell phone charger, and jumper cables will also come in handy, as well as a book to help pass the time until help arrives.

“It sounds like a lot, but it all fits nicely into a small tote. What are you waiting for? Do it today! It could save your life,” states a Facebook post.

The plea comes as Environment Canada issues a winter storm warning for the North, East and Inland regions of the island and the Gulf Islands and Sunshine Coast.

Locally, up to 30 centimetres of blowing snow is likely this evening (Wednesday), becoming mixed with rain or freezing rain tomorrow morning.