Canada’s first earthquake of 2022 with a magnitude over 4.0 was recorded off Vancouver Island, west of Port Alice.

The 4.7 magnitude quake struck at 5:10 am this past Sunday, Jan. 2, and Natural Resources Canada earthquake seismologist John Cassidy says there was no damage or impact.

According to Cassidy, earthquakes in this offshore area are common, with more than 120 of a 4.7 magnitude or greater occurring over the past 30 years.

Cassidy says active plate tectonics is to blame.

That’s because the surface or crust of the earth is constantly moving, with large segments of this crust, called tectonic plates, continually shifting against each other, causing stress to build up.

“When the stress becomes too great, a sudden rupture or earthquake occurs along a zone of weakness called a fault, generating seismic waves,” Natural Resources states.

“Earthquakes occur most frequently where tectonic plates interact – such as the Cascadia Subduction Zone of southwestern British Columbia,” it adds.