Island police call it a grocery run “Northwest Territories style.” Heavy snow and poor road conditions aren’t an excuse to swap the car for a snowmobile.

It’s a reminder from Campbell River RCMP, who pulled over a snowmobiler yesterday, Jan. 6, after they were spotted cruising a city road.

“Well folks, it happened,” states a Facebook post from the detachment. “We were taken back to our northern policing roots.”

“As many people realized, you just can’t get anywhere in the snow with a low clearance vehicle. One person was smart enough to realize it before trying to leave the driveway…” RCMP explains.

While officials say taking a snowmobile to the streets may seem like a “logical decision” given the recent plethora of snow, it’s not legal.

“Please do not operate your snowmobiles on city roads or sidewalks; fines can be very steep, and your sled can be towed as well, just making the experience that much worse,” RCMP adds.

“Stay safe all and watch out on those roads.”

