Residents of Zeballos and Tahsis are seeing the light again.

The power is finally back in the two North Vancouver Island communities after locals were left in the dark for nearly a week.

The good news means over 700 households can now breathe a sigh of relief, with a Sunday, Jan. 9 tweet from BC Hydro confirming crews finished repairs on a power line and restored the electricity.

“Thank you to the Ehattesaht and Nuchatlaht First Nations and the communities of Zeballos and Tahsis for their patience and understanding while work was complete,” the company said.

The power first went out early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 4, after heavy snowfall caused extensive damage and prompted a transmission circuit failure.

B.C. Hydro crews coming off a hectic week:

Over the past few weeks, outages have struck regions throughout B.C., including on and around Vancouver Island, in cities like Campbell River and its neighbouring Quadra Island and Sayward communities.

“Our crews have been busy this week restoring power to customers across the South Coast, from this latest round of wind, snow and freezing rain,” BC Hydro President Chris O’Riley said on Jan. 7.

He said restoring the power to remote Zeballos and Tahsis was “a particular challenge,” with helicopter support needed as the snow was shoulder-deep in some areas.