Animal owners and lovers in and around the North Island should take note.

For the safety of staff and clients, the North Island Veterinary Hospital says it’s going back to a ‘closed door policy’ until further notice at its locations in Port Hardy and McNeill.

“We will continue with our regular hours but access into our clinic will not be allowed,” states a Facebook post.

When arriving for appointments, the Hospital asks customers to stay in their vehicles and call them at (250) 949-6732.

“The doctor will then chat with you over the phone, take history and ask questions; we will come get your pet and bring them in for their exam/treatments,” they say.

“When we’re done, we will return your pet and any medications and instructions to you. We can then either bring the debit machine out to you, make payment over the phone or e-transfer.”

The North Island Veterinary Hospital says food, prescriptions and other items are still available.

“We do ask if you can phone and pre-pay for your items, and we will bring them outside to you when you arrive,” staff adds. “Again, we can either bring the debit machine out to you, make payment over the phone or e-transfer.”