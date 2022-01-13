A man is in custody after he robbed a Port McNeill gas station at gunpoint.

Last Friday, Jan. 7, at around 9:25 pm, Port McNeill RCMP received an armed robbery call at the local Petro-Canada.

“Police were on scene within two minutes,” RCMP says. “The employee reported that a man, wearing yellow rain gear, a mask and goggles, entered the store brandishing a rifle.”

According to police, the robber ordered a gas station attendant to turn over the cash. He forced the employee to put a cash drawer into his backpack before fleeing the scene.

“While one officer was at the gas station, another went to a nearby apartment complex and learned from witnesses that a man wearing yellow rain gear had run into the building,” Port McNeill RCMP says.

An officer looked around and found a man running with two garbage bags in hand, stuffed with the rain gear, cash drawer and other items.

RCMP says the investigation is ongoing, noting local officers have teamed up with Port McNeill’s Forensic Identification team and Police Dog Services.

Anyone with information about the Petro-Canada theft, or the purchase of yellow rain gear or a military-style rifle, is urged to come forward. Call the local detachment at (250) 956-4441.