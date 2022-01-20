A grocery store chain with locations across Vancouver Island, including Port Hardy, is moving to 50 per cent capacity.

In a statement to our newsroom, Save-On-Foods says the change is in effect “until further notice” and is part of “ongoing and increased efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The company says it has posted signage letting customers know, with staff now adding more signage in areas that typically see congestion, including the front-end, deli and bakery.

“This is all part of our efforts to reinforce that physical distancing is required whenever possible for the safety of both team members and customers and as outlined in our COVID-19 safety plan, which has been re-instated as ordered by our Public Health Officer,” Save-On said.

In addition to promoting physical distancing, stores will continue increased disinfecting, with sanitization stations available to all customers and team members.

The company also says symptom checkers have been implemented for staff, suppliers and business partners. As well, plexiglass barriers have been installed throughout each store.

Save-On’s capacity change comes as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urges workplaces to have COVID-19 safety plans in place.

“I’d like to remind all businesses that this is something that will help us to continue to function and to function through these next few weeks as well,” Henry said during a Tuesday, Jan. 18 press conference.

Yesterday, Henry announced that gyms across BC could reopen their doors this week, but restrictions on events and gatherings will continue, and bars and nightclubs are required to stay closed until at least Feb. 16.