Island Health is declaring more COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes across Vancouver Island, including in the Comox Valley and Port Hardy.

Three resident cases have been identified at Comox Valley Seniors Village in Courtenay, according to a Jan. 19 update from the health authority.

It says the outbreak declaration at the West Coast Seniors-owned and operated home is currently limited to units DF1 and DF2.

Meanwhile, seven resident and three staff cases have been identified at Island Health-owned Eagle Ridge Manor in Port Hardy.

As well, one resident case has been identified at both Sidney All Care long-term care home in Sidney and Sunrise of Victoria.

In general, the following outbreak response protocols have been implemented at the sites:

No admissions or transfers to affected units;

Essential visits can continue in outbreak units and sites;

Staff movement will be limited wherever possible;

No congregate dining or group activities for residents of affected units;

Enhanced cleaning and infection control measures will continue;

Residents, families and staff are being notified;

Enhanced screening of all staff and residents for symptoms;

COVID-19 testing as determined by the Medical Health Officer and Infection Prevention and Control.

The case numbers reported have been confirmed via PCR testing or follow-up from Island Health’s case and contact management team at all four homes.

During this time, the health authority says it will support the sites, take any further required actions, and answer questions from staff, residents, and family members.